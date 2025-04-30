Discover Opportunities as Invest SVG Heads to Toronto

“Home Is Where the Heart Is” – Invest SVG Heads to Toronto

Excitement is building as Invest SVG prepares to bring its much-anticipated diaspora engagement event to the heart of Toronto. Branded under the resonant theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” this initiative is aimed at connecting the Vincentian diaspora with opportunities to invest, grow, and give back to their homeland.

On Saturday, May 10th, the vibrant energy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take center stage at the Tropicana Community Services Centre, located at 1385 Huntingwood Drive, Scarborough, ON M1S 3J1, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The event promises to be a dynamic forum where attendees will learn, connect, and interact with key players in various sectors—including banking, investment, foreign affairs, and national properties. It offers a rare opportunity for meaningful dialogue, potential partnerships, and an update on national development projects.

The evening will be headlined by Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, who is set to be the featured speaker, bringing insights, inspiration, and updates straight from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vincentians in Canada and anyone interested in investing in the islands are encouraged to register now by scanning the QR code on the flyer. For more details, visit www.investsvg.com, follow @invest_svg on social media, or reach out via communications@investsvg. com.