Invest SVG hosts training to strengthen export readiness

Local entrepreneurs and business leaders are being equipped with critical tools to expand and compete in global markets through a three-day PRO-NET Business Strategy and Export Marketing Workshop hosted by Invest SVG in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency and supported by the European Union.

The training forms part of a flagship small and medium enterprise (SME) development initiative designed to enhance competitiveness, resilience and export readiness across the Caribbean.

Participants are engaged in a structured program covering key areas such as business strategy, export marketing, financial management, operational excellence and sustainable business practices, with modules tailored to businesses at various stages of development.

Delivering welcome remarks, Director of Export Marketing and Promotions, Nadine Agard-Jeweler, emphasized the importance of equipping local exporters to succeed in an increasingly competitive global environment. She noted that the training provides practical tools, technical knowledge and networking opportunities needed to strengthen business performance and expand into regional and international markets.

Agard-Jeweler also highlighted the importance of collaboration among local entrepreneurs, pointing to the growing opportunities for partnerships within the business community. “We are seeing strong potential for synergies among our local producers from packaging and branding to product development and we want to encourage businesses to work together to strengthen their export potential,” she said.

As part of ongoing efforts to support exporters, Invest SVG is also advancing plans to develop a national export catalogue, which will showcase Vincentian products and services to international markets through embassies, trade missions and distribution networks.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tessera, underscored that while the agency is known for attracting foreign investment, equal emphasis is being placed on developing local businesses and expanding export opportunities. “If we don’t start at home and ensure our people benefit from these opportunities, then we are missing a critical part of our mandate,” he said.

Facilitator from the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Mikaela Franklyn noted that micro, small and medium enterprises remain the backbone of Caribbean economies, playing a vital role in job creation, innovation and economic resilience. Over the three days, participants will also explore topics including entrepreneurial mindset development, digital transformation and market expansion strategies, all aimed at positioning Vincentian businesses for long-term growth.

Organizers say the workshop represents a renewed push to build a stronger, more competitive export sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while empowering local entrepreneurs to take their products and services beyond national borders.