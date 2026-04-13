Invest SVG kicks off diaspora invt. tour in the UK

Invest SVG Delegation Arrives in the UK for Diaspora Outreach and Investment Event

The first leg of Invest SVG’s Diaspora outreach and investment tour is officially underway, as the first members of the delegation have arrived safely in the United Kingdom. Their programme, dubbed “Home Is Where the Heart Is”, seeks to attract important diaspora investment into St Vincent and the Grenadines by empowering Vincentians living abroad as vessels for nation-building.

Through an informative and interactive conference in London on April 19th, Invest SVG is once again prepared to present to members of the diaspora about existing opportunities for investment across various sectors ranging from tourism, agriculture, creative industries and more.

In addition, they are collaborating with several other entities such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, National Properties LTD, the St. Vincent Building and Loan Association and ADS Construction. “Investment can only effectively take place when fruitful collaboration exists between the public and private sector,” said Mrs. Shanna Browne-Jacobs, Investment Facilitation Services Manager at Invest SVG. “As a forward-thinking organization, we welcome teamwork and strategic alignment with all stakeholders within our local and mandated pillars of the economy.”

Having launched this programme in 2025, the Invest SVG team is excited to once again reconnect with the Vincentian diaspora and is expecting an even more successful series of engagements. “The interest has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Communications Officer Alejandro Tesorero. “Since we started the programme last year, our people abroad have consistently reached out and demonstrated a strong urge to not only get involved, but to shape the narrative of what meaningful development can look like in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Also present on the Invest SVG delegation are Angenella Young (Export Marketing and Promotions Coordinator), Nikos Dougan (Financial Services & Special Projects Manager), Sianne Timm (Accounts, Human Resource and Administration Manager) and Asif Bailey (Content Creator & Graphic Designer), with others to join at a later date.

Equipped with local Vincentian products, Invest SVG will furthermore attend many other meetings with foreign investors and supermarket chains in the UK as they pursue foreign direct investment, export deals and strengthened trade relationships for the country and Vincentian businesses.

Specific dates and locations for each session are as follows: