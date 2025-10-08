Invest SVG says Japan expo sets stage for Vincy Expo Plus

Approximately two weeks ago, Invest SVG, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, spearheaded the largest and most successful display of Vincentian excellence in Asia. As a participating country at the 2025 World Expo in Japan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated a National Day that highlighted the nation’s culture, creativity, and contributions to the global community.

Under the theme “Vincy Vibrance”, two events—a formal morning ceremony and a grand evening concert—showcased music, dance, and artistry that captured the spirit of the Vincentian people. Headlining performers Kevin Lyttle, Hance John, BongoPrime, Saeed Bowman, and DJ Q, supported by local dancers, captivated over 500 attendees, both in person and online, with their homegrown Vincy energy.

“Our National Day is not only a diplomatic moment… it’s an opportunity to share the soul of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with the world,” said Glen Beache, Executive Director of Invest SVG. “We are proud to represent our country in any corner of the globe.”

The success of this showcase has set the stage for the upcoming Everything Vincy Expo Plus, running from October 23rd –27th at the Diamond Industrial Estate.

Building on the international attention and pride generated in Japan, the Expo will highlight Vincentian innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together local enterprises, regional partners, and international investors.

The event reflects Invest SVG’s mission to present the nation as stronger, vibrant and growing, while offering a platform to explore trade, tourism, and investment opportunities at home.

Registration for booths is open until October 16th, and Invest SVG encourages local businesses to participate in this revitalized, exciting and modern showcase.

Applications can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/464bhX2 or in person at the Invest SVG head office on the 2nd floor of the Financial Complex.

For more information, follow Invest SVG on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn or contact us at 17844572159 / [email protected] .



