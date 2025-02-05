Invest SVG to Unveil Strategic Plans For Economic Growth

Times Staff
1 Min Read

On February 6th, Invest SVG will reveal its strategic plans and initiatives for the upcoming year.

This event, titled “Growing Horizons,” will provide key insights into upcoming projects, investment opportunities, and the organization’s continued efforts to drive economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The press conference will be streamed from the newly opened Holiday Inn Express Hotel at 6:00pm, bringing together key stakeholders, media representatives, and the Invest SVG team.

Members of the public are encouraged to tune in via the organization’s official Facebook livestream (InvestSVG) or the Agency for Public Information (API) to stay informed and engaged with all the latest developments.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about how Invest SVG is shaping a stronger future for our nation and growing horizons for investment opportunities.

