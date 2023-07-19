After nearly 30 years, movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing

An investigation into Tupac Shakur’s unsolved killing has been revived. It took nearly three decades, but a new twist came up when authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death, they confirmed Tuesday.

Here’s what to know about one of the most infamous fatal shootings in hip-hop history:

WHAT’S NEW IN THE INVESTIGATION?

Las Vegas police served a search warrant in connection to the killing of Shakur, who was gunned down on September 7, 1996.

The warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear what they were looking for or where they searched.

Citing the ongoing investigation, a police spokesperson said he couldn’t provide further details on the latest development in the case, including whether a suspect has been identified.

WHAT HAPPENED THE NIGHT SHAKUR DIED?

The 25-year-old rapper was travelling in a black BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight in a convoy of about 10 cars, apparently headed to a nightclub, after watching Mike Tyson knock out Bruce Seldon in a championship fight at the MGM Grand. Police said no one else was in the car with them.

A white Cadillac with four men inside pulled alongside the BMW while it was stopped at a red light at an intersection near the Las Vegas Strip, and one person opened fire, riddling the passenger side of Knight’s car with bullets, police said. Sitting in the passenger seat, Shakur was shot four times, at least twice in the chest. Knight was grazed by a bullet fragment or shrapnel from the car.

Shakur was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later.