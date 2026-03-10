IOM, CARICOM tackle skills crisis in the Caribbean

Caribbean States Turn to Migration to Bridge Workforce Gaps

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Caribbean, in partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, hosted the tenth episode of its “CONVERSATIONS on Migration in the Caribbean” series on Wednesday, March 4. The event, centered on “Migration and the Caribbean Workforce: Filling the Gaps,” featured Dr. Gerard Jean-Jacques, Dominica’s Ambassador to CARICOM and the OECS, sharing insights on innovative strategies being implemented across Dominica and the CARICOM region to address critical labour shortages.

Conversations #10 highlighted the urgent need for coordinated policies to leverage labour migration for development. With populations aging, birth rates declining, and persistent outward migration among working-age nationals, labour and skill shortages are placing pressure on key sectors including healthcare, education, construction, agriculture, and public services.

The event showcased the story of Yves Joseph, a trained Haitian agriculturist who moved to Dominica 19 years ago. Now a successful farmer, Yves emphasized, “To produce (more), I only need one thing. I need labourers, I need farm workers,” underscoring that labour shortages remain the main obstacle to expanding his thriving business.

Ambassador Jean-Jacques highlighted the role of Haitian migrant workers in Dominica’s agricultural sector amid local labour shortages. “Migration is already playing a role in sustaining our productive sectors,” he noted, attributing Yves’ success partly to structured support systems available to all legitimate farmers. He referenced Dominica’s formal recruitment programmes and regulated permit systems, which attract skilled workers including from the diaspora, ensure due diligence, and provide both technical assistance and labour protections.

However, Ambassador Jean-Jacques also acknowledged the challenges: “Dominica has relied on the input from Haitian migrants to boost production in our farms. But for many, Dominica is not their final destination; this is a mere transit point.” Despite this trend, Yves has made Dominica home for nearly two decades and plans to further expand production.

Representing the labour portfolio in CARICOM’s quasi-Cabinet, Ambassador Jean-Jacques emphasized the urgency of structured labour mobility solutions for Member States. He noted that while investments in training healthcare and other skilled workers continue, retention remains a challenge. Recent policy measures have facilitated regional mobility in hospitality and services, yet shortages in trades and a decline in local agricultural participation have widened workforce gaps.

Moderator of the session, IOM’s Caribbean Coordinator Patrice Quesada noted the importance of the Conversation, saying, “This issue of(…) accelerated demographic decline, is something that makes discussion around labour needs extremely important, and we need to build on any experiences in this region and around the world that can help countries in the Caribbean.”

The challenge of attracting and retaining regional youth and diaspora, addressing wage disparities, improving work conditions, integrating migrants, and encouraging innovation was also discussed. Co-host of the event, Odane Brooks, CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Jamaica, reminded participants that “Young people are at the forefront, and so any conversation about migration and workforce also impacts young people”. He stated further, “I continue to emphasize the youth voice, the youth perspective in these conversations.”

Panelists agreed that enhanced data collection and sharing, harmonized policies, and education systems tailored to emerging skills are vital for preparing the Caribbean workforce for the future. As the region navigates demographic transitions and labour market shifts, the central message was clear: safe, orderly, and well-managed migration is a strategic tool for economic growth, workforce sustainability, and long-term resilience across the Caribbean.

These Conversations support CARICOM’s ongoing development of a Regional Migration Policy Framework. The next installment of “CONVERSATIONS on Migration in the Caribbean” is scheduled for 29 April 2026.