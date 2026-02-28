Iran hits 14 US bases, several Israeli cities, closes Hormuz Strait

Iran launched a significant wave of missile and drone attacks against military installations across West Asia and targets within Israel throughout Saturday, beginning its offensive shortly after the United States and Israel conducted joint strikes against sites within Iran.

Sources within Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) told Tasnim News Agency that Operation ‘True Promise 4’ has so far targeted 14 American military positions in the region, including key operational hubs in the Persian Gulf states and a major naval facility. The Army (Artesh) also took part in the attacks.

The coordinated Iranian response, announced less than two hours after the initial strikes against Iran, demonstrated an expanded operational reach, striking both Israeli and American assets stretching from the Arabian Peninsula to the Levant.

While official confirmation remains limited, images suggest that Iranian missiles and drones have struck several critical U.S. military outposts. Some of these bases include:

– Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar: Described as the largest U.S. base in West Asia and the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Iran struck this site previously during the June 2025 conflict. This time, according to an official statement by the IRGC, Iran managed to destroy a sophisticated FP-132 radar system, capable of tracking ballistic missiles over 5,000 kilometers.

– Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE: A critical U.S. military hub near Abu Dhabi, situated strategically close to the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were also reported in Dubai.

– Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base, Jordan: Located northeast of Amman, this base has recently been emphasized by military analysts as a primary staging area for U.S. operations in the region due to its relatively shielded position.

– Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait: Cited primarily for its role as a major logistical and transport hub for U.S. forces in West Asia.

– Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain: The headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Manama was also hit by Iranian missiles.

Additionally, IRGC public relations stated that a U.S. Combat Support Ship (MST) sustained heavy damage from missile fire.

The operation also extended into the occupied territories. Reports and images circulating on social media purported to show Iranian missile impacts in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and the northern Galilee region.

Israel has imposed heavy censorship on war coverage, prohibiting both Israeli and international media from capturing the impact of Iranian attacks without authorization, which is rarely granted. Hebrew media sources reported that one journalist has already been arrested for filming wreckage caused by Iranian missile strikes in the occupied territories.

In a statement, the Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said Operation ‘True Promise 4’ will continue without interruption.

“As we had announced previously, in response to the brazen aggression of the U.S. and the Zionist regime against Islamic Iran, all the (Israeli) occupied territories and the bases of the criminal U.S. in the region were targeted by crushing attacks from Iranian missiles,” Major General Abdollahi stated.

He further declared, “This operation will continue uninterruptedly until the absolute defeat of the enemy.”

The top military official added that all bases, resources, and interests in the entire region belonging to the U.S. and Israel are now deemed legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters functions as Iran’s primary war room.

Furthermore, by Saturday evening, unverified reports indicated Iran warned international vessels in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman that it would impose a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz within hours.