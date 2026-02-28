Iran launches retaliatory strikes against US bases

US military bases in several Gulf states were targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday, following Tehran’s vow to retaliate in the wake of American and Israeli strikes.

Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan, all of which have a US military presence, have said they were able to intercept Iranian missiles.

🇧🇭🇮🇷Chaos in Bahrain as people scramble to safety after Iranian missile strikes pic.twitter.com/wtF4DFBnz9 — FrontlineX (@FLXIntel) February 28, 2026

Loud booms were heard across Abu Dhabi, according to witnesses. The UAE Ministry of Defense announced that the country’s air defenses had “successfully intercepted” waves of Iranian missiles.

In Qatar, the military said in a statement that it had intercepted incoming Iranian missiles before they reached the country after “joint coordination.” Several successive waves of blasts were heard in the capital Doha.

Israel and the US attacked Iran despite an ongoing peace process being in place. The third round of the US-Iran talks finished in Geneva only two days ago.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, a key mediator in the US-Iran nuclear talks, lamented that the US-Israeli strikes against Iran have undermined negotiations. “Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this,” he stressed.