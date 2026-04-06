Iran rejects ceasefire proposal, Trump says he will ‘blow everything up’

Iran’s official state-run news agency, IRNA, reported that Tehran has rejected the 45-day ceasefire proposal that would have temporarily paused fighting and reopened the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian regime instead wants a deal to bring a permanent end to the war, according to IRNA.

Iran has conveyed its response to the U.S. through Pakistan, a key mediator that helped to negotiate and deliver the 45-day ceasefire proposal.

Tehran’s rejection of the proposal came one day ahead of Trump’s deadline for a deal. He has threatened to bomb Iran’s civilian infrastructure if a peace deal is not reached by Tuesday night.

Ali Bahreini, Iran’s ambassador to the U.N., condemned Trump’s threat in a statement posted to X today.

“Attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructures are neither a sign of strength nor an indication of strategy or purpose,” Bahreini said. “These crimes only add to the US-Israel despicable record of war crimes, and will lead to inevitable accountability for even more serious charges before a competent court in the future.”