Iran’s president meets Cuban leader in final leg of Latin American tour

In the final stage of his Latin American journey, Iran’s president talks with his Cuban counterpart.

On Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, capping a journey to Latin America that also included visits to Iran’s two main regional allies, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Raisi stated during a commercial meeting with local businesses in Havana that Cuba and Iran would seek to collaborate in biotechnology, mining, electricity generation, and other fields.

“I hope that this meeting will help facilitate integration as well as the exchange of ideas and opinions,” Raisi stated.

Unlike his earlier travels in Nicaragua and Venezuela, Raisi avoided making public criticisms of Washington or the economic restrictions imposed on his country and its three regional allies.

Following the forum, Raisi and Diaz-Canel toured biotechnology production companies on the capital’s western outskirts before attending a closed-door reception at Cuba’s Palace of the Revolution.

Several agreements on customs, justice, telecommunications, and diplomatic action were also signed by the leaders.

While the nature of the agreements was not yet known, the energy sector is critical for Cuba, whose fuel shortages have worsened substantially in recent weeks amid a severe economic crisis.

Raisi’s tour of Latin American allies comes amid escalating tensions with US President Joe Biden’s administration.

