IRC to Engage Stakeholders on Regional Regulator for CIP/CBI

ECCB In-Country Consultations on (CBI/CIP) Set to Commence

The Interim Regulatory Commission (IRC) is set to launch in-country consultations to engage stakeholders on the establishment of a Regional Regulator for Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CBI/CIP). The consultations will commence on 4 March 2025 with Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The consultations will seek to engage a broad and inclusive set of stakeholders. Representatives from the Government, the CIP/CBI industry, the media and social partners will be invited to participate in a series of discussions around the regional efforts to strengthen the transparency, accountability and integrity of the CIP/CBI Programmes.

At the engagements, Legal Drafting Consultant, Ms Lydia Elliott, will present her work towards the development of the enabling legislative framework for the establishment of the Regional Regulator. Participants would then have an opportunity to engage Ms Elliott on this work. They would also be able to engage members of the IRC present, who will support Ms Elliott on the consultations.

The full consultation schedule is presented below.

Consultation Schedule

Consultation Dates Country 4 – 6 March 2025 Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis 11 – 13 March 2025 Commonwealth of Dominica 25 – 27 March 2025 Grenada 1 – 3 April 2025 Saint Lucia 15 – 17 April 2025 Antigua and Barbuda

The IRC was appointed by the five CBI/CIP countries to oversee the establishment of the Regional Regulator. The eight-member IRC comprises the following appointees:

Antigua and Barbuda – Lieutenant Colonel Edward Croft (Deputy Chair) Commonwealth of Dominica – Ms Francine Baron Grenada – Ms Julia Lawrence Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – Archdeacon Isaiah Phillip

Saint Lucia – Mr Evaristus Jn Marie CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS)/Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC) – Mr Rufus Ferdinand Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission –Mr Henith Gabriel

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) – Governor Timothy Antoine (Chair)

Persons from within and outside the Currency Union are invited to share thoughts and comments on the Regional Regulator initiative via the following channels: