Irish potato trials exceed expectations in SVG

Recent efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture to cultivate Irish potatoes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are yielding highly promising results, according to Minister of Agriculture, the Hon. Israel Bruce. Following a visit to three experimental plots in the Belle Isle area, including a farm operated by inmates at the Belle Isle prison facility, Minister Bruce announced that the data indicates 2026 yields have surpassed those of previous experiments.

This agricultural breakthrough marks a potential turning point for the nation’s food security and economy. Minister Bruce emphasized that the success of these trials means the country can begin contemplating a reduction in its reliance on imported Irish potatoes. “We are duty-bound to continue to push this type of production,” he stated. “Even if we don’t get to the point where we export the white potato, we could get to the point where we don’t have to import it. And that would be a significant game changer”.

The trials have also demonstrated a targeted economic benefit for the local prison system. Potatoes grown on the Belle Isle prison farm can be used to supplement the facility’s food supplies, which significantly reduces the government’s costs of purchasing imported food to feed inmates. Beyond the prison system, Minister Bruce highlighted that integrating locally grown Irish potatoes will aid in national food diversification by supplementing existing staple crops such as dasheen.

Despite the excitement, the Minister urged local farmers to remain disciplined and heed the advice of the planning unit and extension services. He cautioned that not all land is suitable for potato farming, explaining that farmers should trust the provided intelligence and pivot to other high-yield crops, like ginger, to get the best prices if their area is deemed unsuitable for potatoes.

The technical data fully supports the Ministry’s optimism. Agriculture Instructor Iasha Cambridge reported that the potato sizes and overall yields from participating farmers are highly encouraging, with very little spoilage observed. Given these strong results and the effective training provided by extension officers, Cambridge stated that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is prepared to transition straight into full-scale production.

The massive potential for local farmers is already evident on the ground. “We also had a farmer who reported that he had over 1,200 pounds of potatoes harvested already from just a small area of land,” Cambridge disclosed.