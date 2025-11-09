Is Gonsalves Panic-Driven to Stay in Power?

In 18 days, SVG will go to the polls to elect a new government. Ralph is dangerously frightened. He is panicking now because he is so concerned about himself and the possible legacy of embezzlement, corruption, vindictiveness, injustice, and, most of all, fraudulent elections, of which his family will have to bear the brunt of the burden when he no longer exists as prime minister.

He is very worried about the old people’s saying, “All crave, all lose.” He knows that to protect his legacy, he MUST REMAIN IN POWER BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.

He is cognisant that the truth that he has only won one general election, allegedly (2001), will be revealed, “as what happened in the dark will come to light.”

The desperation for Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to maintain his position, along with all his positive qualities, is palpable. He knows that once the protection of the prime minister is “blown,”, “the real Ralph Gonsalves will have to stand up.”

It is sad to see a man who had shown so much promise in his younger days and mentored so many intellectuals in SVG and around the Caribbean appear to be such a “political fraud” after 25 years in government.

In his book “THE Making of The Comrade”, titled “The Mess We Met”, he detailed 35 areas that were either insufficient or a complete failure when he took office as Prime Minister.

It is interesting to note that he has achieved or partially achieved only 3 of the 35 areas identified as a “mess” in almost 25 years. These areas include the international airport at Argyle, the national library at Kingstown, and the stadium at Diamond. He has saddled us with almost a billion dollars (EC) in debt for Port Kingstown while chiding the past government for $170 (EC) for Ottley Hall Mariner.

In light of his failed governance, he is seeking a sixth term. Our people have to become more conscious of governments and the roles and obligations they have towards the people they serve.

This election should not be an election between parties solely. This general election on the 27th of November should focus not on ULP and NDP, but rather on Gonsalves versus the people of SVG, as paraphrased by Bert Francois.

On account of all the above, the opposition has to be vigilant like never before. In Guyana under Forbes Burnham, the Police Force was responsible for most of the fraudulent practices that occurred under his 35-year rule. Generally during the transportation of the ballot boxes on the day of elections. He also developed a system of having a floating population from neighbouring countries coming into Guyana to vote.

The next crucial element of Burnham’s electoral fraud was to pad the voters list with many deceased persons and transport many persons back from the diaspora to vote. However, the most critical area of fraud that made him go undetected for many years to the “unobservant eye” was the absence of a recent national census. Vincentians read between the lines. Don’t forget that your vote will not be so much for you but for your unborn generations. Yellow must be the code to break chains that Ralph, his family and his cronies have placed on you for 25 years. I am sure that you “want to break free.” Well, emancipate yourself. None but you can free your minds.