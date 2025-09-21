Is Sandals or Rayneau behind SVG’s next big tourism play?

Speculation is swirling around the identity of the developer poised to transform St. Vincent’s northwestern coast with the ambitious Cumberland Bay Resort and Marina project. While Tourism Minister Carlos James has confirmed the development is underway, the actual name behind the investment remains shrouded in secrecy – fueling intense speculation across the island.

The rumor mill is working overtime, with two names consistently surfacing: Sandals Resorts International and Rayneau Construction, a regional player known for its large-scale projects. What’s interesting is that both have existing ties to St. Vincent, which adds fuel to the fire.

“All I will say at this time this is not an election gimmick,” an anonymous source close to the project told St. Vincent Times. “Renderings for the resort would be available to the media soon as the investor is tiding up loose ends on the agreement.”

Last week, Minister James, speaking at the Tourism Stakeholder’s Conference, outlined the scope of the project. The Cumberland Bay Resort is envisioned as a major tourism driver, boasting ten over-water villas, fifty cottages, a 100-room hotel, and a marina capable of accommodating luxury yachts.

“This would provide major opportunities for employment in that part of the island and buttress the overall tourism thrust on mainland St. Vincent,” James stated. The government projects a substantial increase in room stock, aiming for approximately 4,000 rooms on the mainland by 2026.

The Cumberland Bay Resort isn’t the only major development on the horizon. The $375 million Sandals Beaches resort on the Leeward coast, promising around 375 rooms and requiring an estimated 1,500 workers, and the 300-room Marriott investment at Peter’s Hope, are also set to reshape the island’s economic landscape. If all goes according to plan, these two resorts alone could generate over 2,000 jobs.

Recognizing the need for comprehensive development, the St. Vincent government also announced a $20 million allocation for the construction and improvement of tourist destinations across the island.

However, such rapid growth also raises questions. Can the local infrastructure handle the influx of tourists? Will local businesses truly benefit, or will larger international chains dominate? These are critical considerations as St. Vincent positions itself as a premier Caribbean destination.