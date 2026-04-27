IShowSpeed Caribbean Tour

YouTube and Twitch sensation “IShowSpeed” is officially bringing his highly anticipated 15-stop Caribbean tour to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Fans in St. Vincent can expect the streamer’s signature blend of real-time chaos, massive crowds, and immersive travel content that highlights local culture. During his stop in St. Vincent, he is expected to try the local KFC fried chicken to ascertain which Caribbean country has the best-tasting KFC meal.

While St. Vincent prepares for his arrival, the massive IRL (in-real-life) stream tour has already officially kicked off. Beginning on April 25, 2026, Speed started his journey in Trinidad and Tobago, where he fully immersed himself in the local culinary scene. In Trinidad, he sampled traditional dishes like doubles, roti, bake and shark, chicken foot souse, and his first taste of Caribbean KFC.

As in other Caribbean islands event organisers, venue operators, bar operators, vendors, patrons, and members of the public should note that restrictions on glass bottles and glass containers must be observed at public events, mass gatherings, venues, and designated areas where such restrictions form part of the law.

IShowSpeed visited Grenada on Sunday, where he experienced a vibrant cultural showcase guided by entertainer Mr. Killa. His Grenadian adventures included listening to traditional string band music, visiting the Underwater Sculpture Park in Molinere Bay, and meeting Olympians Anderson Peters and Lindon Victor. Sticking to his apparent fast-food tour, he also sampled Grenada’s street food, oil down, and another local KFC outlet.

In total, the itinerary covers 15 destinations, with upcoming stops expected in Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and the United States Virgin Islands.

IShowSpeed’s Caribbean run follows wildly successful global tours across Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. His influence has grown so significantly globally that during his recent South American visit, he was symbolically named the honorary mayor of Lima, Peru, for an hour. The Caribbean tour is expected to merge this massive entertainment platform with cultural exploration, broadcasting the everyday life, beautiful landscapes, and innovation of the islands to his audience of more than 53 million subscribers.