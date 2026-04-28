IShowSpeed departs St Lucia en-route to St Vincent

In a major move to modernize its tourism marketing, the Ministry of Tourism will welcome internationally renowned digital content creator IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.) to the island later this afternoon.

IShowSpeed concluded his visit to St Lucia and is now in en-route to St Vincent via the Expedia gulf-stream aircraft.

The government has described this upcoming arrival as a “landmark visit,” viewing it as a significant strategic opportunity to position the nation at the forefront of the global livestream economy and digital tourism. By tapping into IShowSpeed’s massive audience, which numbers in the tens of millions, the country plans to use real-time broadcasting to showcase its dynamic people, vibrant culture, and natural beauty to an unprecedented global viewership.

This initiative marks a deliberate shift from traditional advertising toward immersive, real-time storytelling designed to capture authentic Vincentian experiences. Following recommendations from the general public, the national showcase aims to highlight core elements of the Vincentian identity, specifically focusing on youth talent, entrepreneurship, cultural expression, and the nation’s distinctive, unspoiled landscapes.

Hon. Dr. Kishore Shallow, the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, emphasized the unique opportunities this visit presents for the local population. “Hosting IShowSpeed presents a significant opportunity for Vincentians, especially young creatives and professionals, to engage in a global-scale production,” Dr. Shallow stated. He also noted that extensive preparations have been made in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries to highlight the nation’s capacity for innovation and international collaboration.