IShowSpeed to visit SVG as part of Caribbean tour

YouTube Sensation IShowSpeed Caribbean Tour

Global streaming sensation IShowSpeed is officially bringing his high-energy travel content to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as part of a massive new tour across the Caribbean. The tour, which kicks off on April 25, was announced via a high-octane trailer that prominently features the sounds of the region.

In a nod to the local culture of the islands, the tour’s trailer is set to the hit anthem “Famalay” by Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano, and Bunji Garlin.

While the streamer is known for his unpredictable antics—including a brief moment in the trailer where a dance break reveals his younger brother, Jamal, in a Pikachu costume—his visit to Saint Vincent is expected to follow his successful formula of highlighting everyday life and local innovation.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is just one stop on an ambitious itinerary that covers 15 different Caribbean destinations. Following his time in the Grenadines, Speed is scheduled to visit:

Antigua and Barbuda

The Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

The Dominican Republic

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Jamaica

Puerto Rico

Sint Maarten

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago

United States Virgin Islands

This Caribbean trek follows a string of viral international tours that have taken the streamer through Europe, South America, China, Africa, and North America. His influence has grown so significant that he was recently named the honorary mayor of Lima, Peru, for an hour during his South American visit.