Island nations and COP28 Presidency Chart Course for COP28

Island countries and COP28 Presidency Chart Course for COP28

At the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister of Samoa and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), Honourable Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, co-hosted the 39-country Alliance to discuss priority outcomes for small island developing countries (SIDS) at COP28 later this year in Dubai.

“Our islands are being pushed to the brink by the climate crisis and we need a strong plan of action for survival, right now,” said Prime Minister Mataʻafa. “AOSIS needs all countries to come to COP28 ready to embark on a new course of climate action. We need much greater mitigation as well as adaptation ambition from the international community, and we must have the Loss and Damage fund operationalised – one that is fit for purpose for our needs as communities most vulnerable to climate change. The support of the COP28 Presidency is invaluable for these outcomes.”

Ministers from AOSIS and the COP28 leadership, including High-Level Champion Razan Al Mubarak, mapped out the process to drive progress across a diverse set of issues, including slashing greenhouse gas emissions 43% by 2030 and international finance for SIDS’ capacity to cope with already severe climate impacts.

“AOSIS has pioneered many of the bedrocks of the COP28 agenda, from keeping 1.5 within reach to doubling of adaptation finance before 2025 and operationalisation of the loss and damage funding arrangements,” said Dr. Al Jaber. “We are committed to a COP that delivers for SIDS, especially in this year of the Global Stocktake, which requires the international community to fill gaps in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. SIDS represent less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions and face existential threats from climate change, yet consistently provide the political and policy solutions for action.”

AOSIS ministers and the UAE Presidency also coordinated on the COP28 Action Agenda, which will place enhanced focus on climate levers including nature and biodiversity, food systems, human health, and crisis relief and recovery. They also discussed the critical importance of climate leadership and investment for women, indigenous peoples, youth, frontline communities, and other stakeholders.

The COP28 Presidency team was joined by the UAE’s Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and COP28 Food Champion, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.