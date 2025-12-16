Islands face patchy rain, haze increase by Thursday

Weak unstable conditions are crossing the islands, with shallow clouds bringing occasional light rain and a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Moisture levels (cloudiness) could increase across our islands by Thursday. Meanwhile, a film of haze may be noticeable across our area at times.

Moderate-fresh (20 – 35km/h) cool breeze continues across our islands, with wind directions varying from north-east to south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions are currently slight-moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m west of our islands and 2.0m east of our islands.

Occasional gusty winds are expected to result in rising swells by tonight, ranging 1.0m (3ft) to 1.5m (5ft) west of our islands and 1.8m (6ft) to 2.5m (8ft) east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution.