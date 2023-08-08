St Vincent ISOC to host Major ICT Roadshow from August 9-11

The Internet Society of St Vincent and The Grenadines (ISOC SVG) will host the local leg of a regional ICT event here from Wednesday, August 9.

Dubbed the “ICT Roadshow,” the event is being held in collaboration with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), – Latin America and the Caribbean Internet (LAC-i) Roadshow and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CARIBNOG).

The Roadshow will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown on August 9-11, 2023 under the theme, ‘Internet for All – Securing our Digital Future’.

It commences on Wednesday August 9, with the hosting of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) under the theme, “The Impact of Digital Transformation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”. The purpose of the IGF is to bring together multi-stakeholder groups and individuals to discuss and share good practices on Internet governance issues. The Forum also promotes a common understanding of how to maximize Internet opportunities and address different types of challenges that arise, in a bottom-up, multi-stakeholder, open, and transparent manner.

On Thursday, August 10, the ICANN LAC-i Roadshow will be led by Regional Vice President, Rodrigo De La Parra. During the LAC-I Roadshow, topics related to DNS security and threats and ICANN’s mission will be discussed. ICANN is a not-for-profit, public-benefit organization which has responsibility for Internet Protocol (IP) address, space allocation, protocol parameter assignment and domain name system (DNS). This activity is part of efforts to raise awareness of ICANN’s role across the LAC Region.

On Friday August 11, the CaribNOG Tech Forum will be convened. CaribNOG is a body that exchanges technical information and experiences related to the management of IP networks in the Caribbean. It brings together technical personnel such as network operators, IT practitioners, students, regulators, government representatives and other persons/organizations interested in the advancement of the Internet. CaribNOG, will also facilitate capacity building and professional networking activities during the ICT Roadshow.

President of ISOC-SVG Roxanne John, says the three-day event underscores the importance of creating a platform for multi stakeholders to meet and share knowledge and insights on Internet development in St Vincent and The Grenadines.