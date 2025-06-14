Ad image

Isolated Showers Expected Across SVG

Times Staff
The Atlantic High Pressure System is the dominant feature, pushing moderate-fresh breeze across the islands. Over the weekend, lower-level clouds could bring isolated showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG).

A few showers are expected to spread across SVG by late Monday. Meanwhile, patches of Saharan dust with varying concentrations continue to create slight/moderate-haze across our area.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze continue across our islands, with directions varying from east northeast to east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are moderate in open water, with swells near 1.5m(5ft) west of our islands and near 2.5m(8ft) east of our islands.

Swell heights are expected to gradually subside, nearing 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and 2.0m(6.5ft) east of our islands by Monday.

