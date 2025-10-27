Isolated thunderstorms forecast for SVG

Over the next few days, weak unstable conditions are likely to cross the islands, bringing occasional cloudiness with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Good visibility is expected across our area, with no significant dust concentrations.

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands could vary in direction between northeasterly and southeasterly in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and near 1.5m(5ft) east of our islands over the next few days.