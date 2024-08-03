Isolated Thunderstorms Possible as Tropical Wave Approaches SVG

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are forecast into Monday as a tropical wave affects SVG. The atmosphere is expected to remain relatively moist along Monday allowing for a few showers.

The chance of showers further increases on Tuesday as additional moisture (from the equatorial region) migrates northwards across our islands. Residents should remain alert.

Moderate to strong (25- 40 km/h) east north easterly trades will begin to cross our islands by evening. Wind speeds should shift to east south easterly by late Monday and slightly decrease(20-30km/h) on Tuesday. Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and around 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Seas conditions should deteriorate and become generally moderate by evening as winds speeds increase and agitate the ocean surface. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells.

Some marginal improvement is expected by late Tuesday. Slight Saharan dust haze concetrations are across our islands.