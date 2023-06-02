Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines could expect occasional showers and possible isolated thunderstorms as a tropical wave approaches the island.

In its 6 p.m. update on Friday, the SVG Met Office predicted partly cloudy sky to becoming cloudy, with a few light to moderate scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The incoming tropical wave extends from 53W to 16N and moves west at 10 knots.

According to the office, there was no weather advisory at the time.