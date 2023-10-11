Israel forms unity government as troops mass near Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition National Unity party, agreed to create a unity administration on Wednesday.

The two leaders stated that the new administration would only pursue bills or government decisions pertaining to the crisis, which has spurred Israel to stockpile soldiers near the Gaza Strip and call up reservists in preparation for an operation against Hamas terrorists.

As Israel promised to focus its assault on Hamas officials, Hamas alleged Israeli attacks targeted the chief of its military arm, killing his brother.

A plane carrying US munitions has arrived in Israel ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s arrival.

According to Palestinian authorities in Gaza, hospital supplies are running low and the only power plant has ran out of fuel and has ceased operations.

Source : Washingtonpost