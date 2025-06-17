Israel proposes targeting Iran’s Supreme leader to end conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and overthrowing his government could be a way to end the war that erupted when Israel launched airstrikes at the Islamic Republic last week.

“We are doing what we need to do,” Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday night when asked if he plans to target Khamenei. “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.”

Earlier over the weekend, Netanyahu suggested that Israel’s operation “could certainly” result in a change in leadership inside Iran.

His latest comments came as President Donald Trump indicated that the five-day conflict between the two countries could be entering a new phase as he left the G7 meeting of rich nations in Alberta, Canada, early to head back to Washington for meetings with top military officials.