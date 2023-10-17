Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza Hospital, Killing 500

Hundreds of people were killed after an Israeli strike fell on a hospital Tuesday in Gaza City, Palestinian officials said, marking what is estimated to be one of the deadliest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in years.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 500 people died after a strike on al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, while hundreds more were injured, The Associated Press reported.

If the deaths are confirmed, it would be the deadliest strike on Gaza since 2008.

Israeli forces have been conducting massive airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas’s surprise attack in southern Israel earlier this month.

Human rights groups and the United Nations have warned of the toll the strikes are taking on civilian, many of whom are fleeing ahead of a possible Israeli ground offensive inside Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry shared several disturbing photos on social media to condemn the Israeli strikes, particularly those on hospitals.

Health officials said in a statement that “hospitals are dying” all across Gaza due to the strikes.

Other health facilities are also running out of power and supplies amid an Israeli siege of Gaza that is preventing water, food and electricity from reaching critical buildings.