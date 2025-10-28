Israeli PM orders immediate ‘powerful strikes’ on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, a new test for the tenuous US-brokered ceasefire.

The order from Netanyahu follows heightened tensions, as Israel reported Hamas firing on its forces in southern Gaza, and after Hamas returned a set of remains that Israel said belonged to a hostage recovered earlier in the war.

Netanyahu called the return a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which requires Hamas to return all Israeli hostage remains as soon as possible.

In a sign of the fragility of the ceasefire, Israeli troops were shot at in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday and returned fire, according to an Israeli military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.

Hamas’s armed wing said it was postponing the handover of another hostage body scheduled for Tuesday evening after what it called Israeli “violations” of the US-brokered ceasefire, minutes after Netanyahu’s announcement.

“We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation’s violations,” the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, adding that any Israeli “escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies”.