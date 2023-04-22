Issuing of burn permits halted in Grenada

The Grenadian Agriculture Ministry has stated that it will no longer issue burn permits until further notice.

“This is necessary due to the extremely dry spells being experienced and the predictions of dry weather conditions for the upcoming months,” the ministry noted in a statement. When Burn Permits will be issued again, the public will be notified.”

Anyone who starts a fire will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, according to the ministry.

Noncompliance with the foregoing will result in a fine of ECD $500 and imprisonment for up to three months.