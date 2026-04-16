It is me – the Free Homeland

Being of the Human the Homeland should be enough reason to not kill anyone. These are the words that I want to start my publication with. I underline that Vincies are indeed parts of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and defending their right for life, not depending on any social status, is the best way to show how patriotic its people are.

When a country has a problem, it means there is more need in people that will do literally everything to solve the problem of the country. The reason is the sense of belonging to the country – to the homeland and realizing that we must defend it by all means.

It is like an animal instinct that was placed by God to human brain and guides him everywhere. Nowadays SVG is having a rising problem of crime and duty of the citizens is to participate in the best way in solution of the issue. The reason why is it a duty but not an option is because the people – Vincies are the homeland itself. Therefore, by preventing crime in any way we are solving our own common issue.

Imagine a country where a child can walk at any time of the day without any feeling of worry, tourists choose this country for their trip because they feel safe – which makes it their second home, a businessman who is thinking to open a business chooses this country since there is no risk. And this all is possible only by will of Vincies – with decision to refuse to participate in any violence and keep the country as clean as possible.

Next time when you talk to your neighbor, relative or friend think about him being part of the same country with you and be kind to him, because this is the way how you show respect to your homeland – by respecting its small but true part. Last but not least, nothing can be more valuable than your clean hands in your free homeland.