Italian police scoop up 2 tons of cocaine bobbing in sea

Authorities in Italy stated Monday that they seized two tons of cocaine wrapped in protective plastic and floating in the sea off the coast of eastern Sicily.

According to the financial police, the current “catch” would have brought in almost 400 million euros (nearly $450 million) in street sales.

According to investigators, the cocaine bundles were laced together with netting. The plastic covering was just enough to keep the cocaine from becoming wet without weighing it down and possibly sinking it.

Investigators theorized that a cargo ship abandoned it at sea in order for another vessel to come along and eventually bring it to shore. As a precaution, police planes flew over the area of sea to look for any other cocaine packages that may have separated from the nets.

According to the statement, cops seized more than 1,600 packets of cocaine packed in 70 bobbing bundles.

Source : AP