Iton secures win for SVG in Concacaf w qualifiers

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines claimed a 1-0 victory over Saint Lucia in Group A of the 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers on Saturday.

The match, held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, was decided early in the first half by a stunning play from Karesha Iton. In the 14th minute, Iton launched a long free kick that sailed over the top, catching the opposing goalkeeper entirely off guard before bouncing directly into the net for the lone goal of the game.

With this result, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines finished third in Group A, concluding their tournament participation with a 2-0-2 record and the momentum of consecutive victories.

Conversely, the host team, Saint Lucia, finished at the bottom of the group in fifth place, ending their qualifying campaign winless after four matches.