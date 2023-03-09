More Caribbean people now set to work in Trinidad

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has made it easier for more categories of people from within the Caribbean to seek employment in the twin island nation.

Dr. Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs announced the Proclamation of the Amendments to the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) Act 2022 by President Paula-Mae Weekes.

Minister Browne said the amendments “signal Trinidad and Tobago’s ongoing commitment to the deepening and strengthening of the regional integration process, and brings Trinidad and Tobago into compliance with decisions of the Conference of Heads of Government regarding the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and the Free Movement Regime.”

He said the Proclamation brings into effect the expansion of the categories eligible for free movement within the region from 5 (University Graduates, Artistes, Musicians, Media workers and Sports

people) to 12 categories.

“The additional categories eligible for a CSME Skills Certificate are as

follows: (Non-Graduate Nurses, Non-Graduate Teachers, Artisans with a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), Holders of Associate Degrees or a comparable qualification and Household

Domestics with a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) or an equivalent qualification, Agricultural Workers and Security Guards,” he said.

The amendments also add Beauty Service Practitioners and Barbers under the existing category of Artiste.

Minister Browne said the additional categories increase employment opportunities within the region for Trinidad and Tobago nationals at home and those in the Diaspora abroad wishing to return to the region and is used as a mechanism to expand the range of skilled and unskilled labour available in the region for the socio-economic benefit of all Caribbean peoples.

Source : Guardian TT