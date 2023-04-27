The Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) is encouraging girls and women to choose career paths in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector and areas that consists of Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The department launched their Girls in ICT Mentorship programme today, April 27 at the Ministerial Building Car Park in Kingstown.

Assistant Director of ITSD, Simone Joseph – Olllivierre stressed that the GIRLS in ICT mentorship programme is important in providing support and guidance to the mentees to assist with their personal and academic goals.

Joseph-Ollivierre emphasised that when the mentor is able to further motivate and encourage the mentee to fulfil their goals and potential, it is the ultimate achievement. Deputy Director of ITSD, Jacqueline Creese said the role of parents and educators is vital since they are influential people in girls and women’s lives and upbringing.

Previously, ITSD, the Ministry of Education and private entities have had young girls ages (14-15) being mentored by personnel from approximately thirty-five local businesses and Government agencies so that they gain exposure in areas of STEM annually.

Director of the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU) Emma Jackson believes that it is paramount that young girls and women are mentored in STEM because there are many career opportunities open to women.

The mentorship programme will be active under the ITSD structure for one year and changes may be made with regards to peering of mentor/mentee if necessary and feedback and reports will be done.

The Registration period commenced today and will continue for the next two weeks. Girls under 18 must have parental consent before they can become a mentor or mentee. The ICT Girls Day was established in 2011. The theme for the mentorship programme is “Adopt a Mentee”.

Source : API