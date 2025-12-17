IVCC Opens Enrollment for New Students

The Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” (IVCC), attached to the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, announces the opening of enrollment for new students interested in joining its Spanish language courses.

The enrollment period will run from Wednesday, December 17, 2025, to Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Classes will begin on Monday, January 12, 2026, marking the start of a new academic journey filled with learning, cultural exchange, and opportunities for personal growth.

Learning Spanish opens doors to new cultures, strengthens regional ties, and fosters meaningful connections across the Caribbean and Latin America. The IVCC warmly invites all interested persons to take this important step and become part of a vibrant educational and cultural community.

Prospective students are kindly requested to complete their registration through the official enrollment link provided by the Institute.

As an institution attached to the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the IVCC continues to promote language education, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people diplomacy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Media outlets are respectfully invited to share and publish this announcement in support of educational and cultural development in the country.

For further information, please contact:

+1784 5348469 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]