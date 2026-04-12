Jackson defiant against ‘hyenas’ who threaten his life

Veteran trade unionist Noel Jackson has publicly addressed threats against his life and livelihood, dismissing his detractors as “hyenas” and declaring that anyone trying to harm him must first get past God.

During a recent broadcast on Star FM, Jackson, who has dedicated nearly 50 years to representing the working class, spoke candidly about adversaries attempting to ruin him.

“There are some hyenas out there who are calling for the blood of persons like me,” Jackson stated. Despite these severe threats, he emphasized that he remains entirely unafraid, citing his profound religious faith and unwavering resolve.

Jackson warned those who wish him ill that they will “fail miserably,” pointing to past malicious attempts against him. He recounted the story of a lawyer who actively tried to “tear me down” and take his property by attempting to “manufacture” false information about him.

According to Jackson, within six months of this plot, the lawyer was disbarred from practicing law, and within a year, he became too deeply ill to even attend his office.

“I am here by appointment and not appointed by any earthly man by my God the Father,” Jackson declared, strictly warning his enemies that “you have to pass him first before you get to me”.

Jackson also shared a deeply personal spiritual belief that he is actively protected by a guardian figure. He noted that his enemies would also have to get past a “short old lady named Clementina Ash,” whose presence he feels walking beside him every day. Acknowledging that some listeners might view him as superstitious, he maintained that this remains his fundamental belief.

Issuing a stark and direct warning to those targeting him, Jackson proclaimed: “So come all of you who call it for my blood, it might be a poison”.

Despite the threats and the inherent hardships of his lifelong commitment, Jackson reaffirmed his dedication to fighting for the working class without fear. He used his platform to urge workers to organize themselves, make their voices heard, and to never remain silent or afraid when their own interests are being threatened.