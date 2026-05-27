Govt MP in Social Media meltdown targets Ex PM

The Minister of Education Phillip Jackson is facing backlash after posting an extensive rant on Facebook about former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Jackson wrote, “Gonsalves is the most egotistical, self-absorbed and power-hungry politician in St. Vincent’s history.”

Jackson said Gonsalves has been on an ego trip leaving a trail of social and economic devastation that it will take decades to recover from.

“During Gonsalves’ term as Prime Minister St. Vincent & the Grenadines experienced the greatest level of poverty throughout its history, despite multi-billion dollar development projects which are failing miserably; the highest levels of crime and violence resulting in the loss of countless young lives; the worst state of the economy due to what may well be one of the largest national debts worldwide. In addition, civil society groups were targeted for elimination and those citizens who had opposing views were targeted for victimization and financial ruin”.

“Gonsalves continues today to spew poison, venomous rhetoric and utter nonsensical remarks from his irrelevant podium. He is done”, Jackson said.

“You need to release the minds of your fatigued and befuddled followers so they stop being led by their fantasy. It is grossly unjust to them and their children that your ego refuses to allow you to liberate them from the mental and psychological grip that you have maintained on them for so long. There are hundreds of thousands of Vincentian men and women yearning to prove themselves to be true patriots to their country. They want to teach their children how to be patriotic. Unfortunately, your ego consumes everything around you, therefore your concern or care for anyone else does not exist”.

“That is pathetic. My friends, please move away from this selfish man. His interests do not align with yours. Regain your independence. Your country needs you. Your new government remains committed to providing opportunities for every Vincentian citizen to become involved in rebuilding a greater and more prosperous SVG for everyone, never again looking over your shoulder. Your ideas, your skills and your strong desire to help rebuild your country and set examples of patriotism and good citizenship for your children are valued by us,” said Jackson.