Jackson meets Cuban President, presents credentials

Her Excellency Angella Jackson has presented her letter of credence as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of Cuba.

Jackson, a Cuba-trained accountant, was appointed as Kingstown’s top diplomat in Havana, effective March 1.

She described the formalities of presenting her credentials as “a wonderful experience for me”, saying that things had come full circle almost 20 years after she graduated from the University of Ciego de Avila in 2007 with a degree in Accounting and Finance.

“I consider Cuba my second home, as I spent six years of my life here earning my bachelor’s degree in accounts and finance. It was, indeed, a heartwarming experience that 20-plus years later I am now here to serve and represent my country.”

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, Ambassador Jackson presented a copy of her letter of credence to Cuba’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal Ferreiro.

“And we had a pleasant conversation about our continued relations,” Jackson said, adding that she noted that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba established diplomatic relations in 1992 under the New Democratic Party (NDP) administration.

“And we have come full circle. We are back, with me representing our government and, specifically, our people. So it’s indeed a pleasure and an honour.”

Then, on Thursday, 14 May 2026, Ambassador Jackson was among heads of missions from around the world presenting their letters of credence to the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“It was an honour to be treated with all the courtesies of someone representing their country at this level, including being escorted to the Plaza de La Revolucion.

“After presenting my letter of credence to the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, we had a brief conversation in which he congratulated our Prime Minister Dr. Honourable Godwin Friday on his election to office.

“President Díaz-Canel also expressed his appreciation for our continued support for Cuba in the international arena, including calling for an end to the blockade against his country.”

Jackson thanked President Díaz-Canel for Cuba’s support for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the years and conveyed the highest regards and pledges of continued support from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including the personal regards of Prime Minister Friday and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble.

Ambassador Jackson was among new heads of missions and consulates that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, announced in Kingstown on January 22.