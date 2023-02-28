Jahkeem Christopher a Vincentian national killed in BVI

Police in the BVI have identified 23-year-old Jahkeem Christopher of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the person who was killed in the parking lot across from UP’s Cineplex two weeks ago on Sunday, February 12.

Police say Christopher was a visitor to the BVI when the murder occurred.

In a press release, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said that family members who live on Tortola were able to positively identify him.

“Detectives have so far charged one man, Hasani Frett, 37, of Greenland, with his death. “Frett faces charges of murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life,” the RVIPF stated.

When Frett appeared before Magistrate Kadeen Palmer recently, the court learned that the accused man was not the shooter in the fatal incident. Frett is currently on remand at His Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut.

RVIPF said, “Detectives know that other people were involved in the murder, so they are looking for any information that could help them find the other attackers.”

“Persons can contact the Crimestoppers tipline number anonymously at 800-8477 or 1-284-800-8477. “Alternatively, persons can call 368-9345,” the police added.

Source : RVIP