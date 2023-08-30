Jamaica: 400 additional teachers have resigned in 11 days

The new academic year begins on Monday, September 4, and Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams announced on Wednesday that 400 additional teachers have resigned since August 18.

“The last time I mentioned resignations was August 18. During that time, I reported 1,538 resignations from January to September 2022 and 427 from January to September 2023.The figure during the same period January to September as of yesterday was 854, a 44% drop from 2022”, Minister Williams stated.

Additionally, 25,000 teachers remain in the system.

Last month, Williams addressed concerns about a teacher shortage in September.

Williams said hundreds of instructors have completed their training and are ready to work, even if fewer have resigned this year than last.

Williams responded to news that some schools have promoted instructors in recent weeks.

Williams said the Ministry’s job portal makes it easy for schools to post job openings and for instructors to learn about the system.

“I can understand the uncertainty of our principals or boards across Jamaica at the start of the school year, a few days before schools open. That’s why we sent our schools different recruitment strategies two or three weeks ago”. She stated boards were pre-approved for early recruiting.

Williams stated that the school received approval to hire part-time teachers, retirees, pre-trained graduates, student teachers, and use a blocked timetable approach to merge small classes. They also plan to increase the use of information communication technology in the classroom and pilot projects.

She advises teachers to follow Section 54 of the Regulation Act of 1980’s resignation requirements.

In an interview on Nationwide last night, the new president of the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) recognized that the trend of teachers departing without notice is unprofessional, and I agree. Permanent teachers must offer three months’ notice by law. She advised temporary, acting, and provisional employees to offer one month’s notice.

“I want to emphasize that teachers who provide three months’ notice and continue working will be paid. That is not happening now if it happened long ago. Teachers who quit on their own should be aware of the legal need”, Williams said.

Source : Jamaica Observer