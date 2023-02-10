Jamaica: Delano Franklyn, former PNP senator, has died

Delano Franklyn, a former People’s National Party senator from Jamaica, has died.

Mr Franklyn, 63, died Thursday night after a long illness.

He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition last September, prompting an urgent call for blood.

Mr Franklyn, a lawyer, was a founding member of the law company Wilson & Franklyn.

He also served as a state minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

He was also Prime Minister P. J. Patterson’s chief advisor.