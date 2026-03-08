The Jamaican government recently terminated its long-standing medical exchange program with Cuba due to significant legal and ethical concerns regarding the treatment of visiting staff.

Official reviews revealed that Cuban professionals did not have possession of their travel documents and were not receiving their salaries directly, as payments were instead funneled to the Cuban government.

These practices were found to be in direct violation of Jamaican labor laws and various international human rights conventions.

Despite efforts by Jamaican officials to negotiate a more transparent and lawful arrangement, the Cuban authorities failed to respond to requests for restructuring the program.

Consequently, Jamaica deemed the existing terms untenable, emphasizing that all international cooperation must align with fair labor standards and domestic legislation.

Although Jamaica values the expertise of Cuban healthcare workers, it refuses to maintain any initiative that compromises worker autonomy or legal integrity.