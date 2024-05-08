Jamaica: Four killed in shootout with police

Four people were killed during a shootout with police early Wednesday in the capital, Kingston. One police officer has been hospitalised

Head of the Kingston Central police division, Superintendent Beresford Williams, has since confirmed the quadruple fatal shooting.

Reports said that two police officers were on patrol in the vicinity of the hospital when they heard several loud explosions nearby. They proceeded to the area where they reportedly saw several men firing at each other.

But on seeing the lawmen, the gunmen turned their guns on the police resulting in the shootout.

Media reports said that a vehicle was later seen driving out of an open parking lot but later crashed with at least six gunmen emerging from the vehicle firing at the police.

The police have not yet released the identities of those killed.

The authorities said they recovered two M-16 rifles.