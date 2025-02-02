Jamaica’s govt vows to uphold religious freedoms at SDA summit

The Government remains committed to ensuring that the country’s laws and policies reflect respect for religious freedom and diversity, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

He said that the Administration will continue to engage with religious organisations, the private sector and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to review existing policies and practices to ensure that religious liberties are upheld in alignment with Jamaica’s laws and international human rights.

“Your Government is dedicated to upholding religious freedom, ensuring everyone can worship or not as they choose; this is both a legal and moral duty. Affirming individual dignity and fostering a society where all can thrive, yet safeguarding this liberty, is an ongoing effort requiring eternal vigilance, commitment and collaboration,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) Religious Liberty Summit on Thursday (January 30) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Dr. Holness pointed out that despite the constitutional guarantees, some citizens continue to face challenges in freely practising their faith, particularly in the workplace and at educational institutions.

“We have heard the voices of those who may feel that their religious observances are sometimes misunderstood or disregarded. These concerns are legitimate and as a society we must work together to find solutions that uphold both individual rights and institutional responsibilities,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that religious liberty is about coexistence, not division, and finding pathways to mutual respect where no individual is forced to choose between their faith and their livelihood, and where institutions can operate effectively, while accommodating the diverse needs of their members.

“Faith should never lead to discrimination but rather to a deeper appreciation of what binds us together; our shared national identity, humanity, our respect for each other, and our collective aspiration for a better society. We are, after all ‘Out of Many One People’ and must find strength in varied perspectives and work together for the common good,” he contended.

“My Government remains committed to ensuring that our laws and policies reflect this respect for religious diversity,” he stressed.

Dr. Holness said the Government recognises the concerns raised by members of the Adventist Church and other faith communities regarding Sabbath observance, particularly in employment and education.

He noted that the summit provides an excellent opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, to listen and to explore practical solutions.

The Prime Minister commended those businesses and institutions that have already taken steps to accommodate religious observance in their operations.

“Flexibility in the workplace, where feasible, it’s not just an act of goodwill. It is a reflection of sound business and human resource practices. A workforce that feels respected and valued is a more productive and committed workforce. I encourage more employers to engage with employees and faith-based organisations to explore solutions that balance operational requirements with religious commitments,” he said.

Dr. Holness pointed out that there are frameworks such as the flexible work week arrangement that can be leveraged to provide greater accommodation without disrupting business continuity.

Similarly, Dr. Holness said educational institutions should seek to uphold the spirit of inclusion by ensuring that students are not placed at an unfair disadvantage due to their religious observances, noting that access to education must never come at the cost of one’s faith.

He said the Government believes that dialogue, as exemplified by the summit, is the most effective tool in resolving issues.

“Rather than resorting to adversarial means, let us embrace partnership and collaboration. Our faith leaders, business executives, educators and policymakers, all have a role to play in crafting an environment that upholds the fundamental rights of all Jamaicans, remembering [that] unity is not uniformity,” Dr. Holness said.