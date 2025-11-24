Jimmy Cliff, singer of ‘harder they come’ dies at 81

Jimmy Cliff, Icon of Reggae, Dies at 81

International reggae icon Jimmy Cliff, one of the most influential figures in Caribbean music, has died at the age of 81. The news was reported by the Jamaica Observer, which cited a statement from Cliff’s wife, Latifa Chambers, confirming that he passed away after battling pneumonia that followed a seizure.

In her tribute, Chambers thanked fans worldwide for their unwavering support throughout Cliff’s career, noting that their love had been “his strength.”

Cliff, born James Chambers in Somerton, St. James, Jamaica, rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as a pioneering voice of reggae. His breakout came with the 1972 film The Harder They Come, in which he starred and contributed the soundtrack. The film and its music including hits like *“You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Many Rivers to Cross” introduced reggae to a global audience and cemented Cliff’s place as a cultural ambassador.

Beyond his film and recording success, Cliff’s career spanned decades of international touring, collaborations, and recognition. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, one of the few reggae artists to receive the honor. His influence extended far beyond Jamaica, shaping the soundscape of world music and inspiring generations of artists.

Often described as reggae’s second-greatest icon after Bob Marley, Cliff’s legacy is defined by his ability to blend socially conscious lyrics with infectious rhythms, making reggae not just a Jamaican genre but a global movement. His songs became anthems of resilience, hope, and cultural pride.

Cliff’s death marks the end of an era for reggae, leaving behind a body of work that continues to resonate across continents. Tributes have already begun pouring in from fellow musicians, cultural leaders, and fans worldwide, underscoring his role as a towering figure in Caribbean and international music.

Jimmy Cliff’s passing comes at a time when reggae continues to influence contemporary genres, from hip-hop to pop. His contributions helped lay the foundation for reggae’s global reach, ensuring that the music of Jamaica became a universal language of resistance and joy.