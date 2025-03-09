Three Women Charged in Brutal Murder of Digicel Worker

Kevin Walker, Jamaica

Three women charged in brutal slaying of Digicel employee

(Kingston-Jamaica) – Three women, Anita Vanzie, Shaday Bennett, and Joanna Williams, have been charged with the brutal murder of Kevin Walker, a 42-year-old Digicel worker and businessman who was found in a barrel on Industrial Terrace in Kingston last month.

Walker was lured to Oxford Street by Vanzie, where he was accosted by four men and taken to a premises. He was allegedly robbed of his credit and debit cards, and was beaten and stabbed multiple times in the upper body before his lifeless body was stuffed into a blue barrel and dumped into a gully on Industrial Terrace.

A missing person report was filed for Walker on February 2, and an investigation was launched. The following day, a body was found in a barrel on Industrial Terrace, and Walker was officially pronounced dead. Further investigations led to the arrest of the three women.

On February 5, the police conducted a targeted raid at a premises on Mark Lane where Anita Vanzie was found in possession of Walker’s credit card. Bennett and Williams were apprehended on Oxford Street, and the three were charged in question-and-answer sessions in the presence of their attorneys.