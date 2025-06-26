Jamaica launches $1b solidarity programme to support 50,000 vulnerable citizens

Fifty thousand vulnerable Jamaicans are set to benefit from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s $1-billion Solidarity Programme.

The initiative was launched by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Wednesday (June 25) at Jamaica House.

The Solidarity Programme will target the elderly; unattached youth, aged 18 to 35; persons with disabilities; informal and low-income workers; medically indigent persons; small business operators affected by disaster; and Jamaicans without a birth certificate or Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), providing beneficiaries with a one-time cash grant of $20,000.

Jamaicans currently benefiting from the Social Pension Programme, PATH, Poor Relief, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), or the Government’s Reverse Income Tax Credit will not be eligible for support under the Programme.

“This Government stands in solidarity with every Jamaican; we want every Jamaican to succeed. We are moving the country from poverty to prosperity, which is why we can stand here and say proudly that the absolute poverty rate in Jamaica has been cut from 16 per cent to eight per cent. We are committed to eliminating absolute poverty in Jamaica,” Dr. Holness said.

He explained that receiving the grant transfer is conditional on the beneficiary becoming formally registered in the social safety net, enabling continued access to long-term government support.

“So we give an incentive for people who may be attitudinally opposed, because they just form the view that society is against them,” Dr. Holness said.

In his remarks, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., described the programme as a step towards real inclusion.

“Beyond the immediacy of providing the direct cash transfer, this programme provides a bridge to opportunity. It is a cash grant coupled with sustainable support, whether it is to put you into HEART, to register you for NIS or to get you into a programme at one of our private-sector partners,” he explained.

Mr. Charles shared that beneficiaries will be selected through three main channels, with the support of 40 liaison officers.

“We will rely on the deep community knowledge that our MPs (Members of Parliament) have, along with the network that the civil society groups, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), churches and faith-based organisations have, to help to identify and recommend, in total, 30,000 of the 50,000 individuals who are most in need,” he said.

Mr. Charles advised that MPs and their staff will receive training next week and be granted access to the system, enabling them to submit referral applications on behalf of individuals without digital access or those unable to complete the process independently.

He further noted that liaison officers will conduct targeted interventions –including mobile drives, community visits, and daily engagement at the Ministry’s parish offices – to identify and support potential beneficiaries.

Jamaicans will also be able to apply directly using Gov Payout (www.payout.gov.jm), a user-friendly digital platform developed by the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA), formerly eGov Jamaica Limited.

“It is our intention to have the application window and processes closed by the end of this calendar year. This programme will be their bridge to visibility, to dignity, and to opportunity,” Mr. Charles stated.