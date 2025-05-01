Jamaica Leads Charge in Tourism Resilience through Global Collaboration

Jamaica Champions Tourism Resilience through Arabian Travel Market

Hon, Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, has highlighted the importance of innovative global collaboration in strengthening tourism resilience during a high-level roundtable discussion put on by the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai.

“Tourism resilience remains a cornerstone of Jamaica’s international engagement and development strategy,” said Minister Bartlett. “The alignment we are witnessing between diverse stakeholders at forums like the Arabian Travel Market represents exactly the kind of global knowledge-sharing that will future-proof our industry against emerging challenges.”

The exclusive high-level roundtable held yesterday on destination development brought together 20 senior leaders from across the tourism sector, including representatives from UN Tourism, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Sabre, Intrepid, Horwath HTL and Roland Berger. Under the theme ‘Destination Development: Building for the Future,’ participants exchanged insights on sustainable growth, stakeholder engagement, infrastructure investment, destination branding, and regional cooperation.

Minister Bartlett added, “Jamaica continues to lead the charge in tourism resilience through our Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, and we are encouraged to see these principles being embraced worldwide. The insights shared at this roundtable align perfectly with our vision of building tourism ecosystems that can withstand disruptions while delivering authentic experiences and empowering local communities.”

The Minister reiterated Jamaica’s commitment to fostering similar collaborative platforms across the Caribbean region and beyond, ensuring that tourism development remains inclusive, sustainable, and resistant to global challenges.

“As we navigate the complexities of modern tourism, Jamaica stands ready to share our experiences and learn from global partners like OMRAN Group and Visit Oman. Together, we are building a more resilient future for tourism that benefits all stakeholders,” concluded Minister Bartlett.

The Minister is leading a small delegation at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai April 28-May 1, 2025. Founded in 1994, Arabian Travel Market remains one of the largest global travel and trade shows facilitating billions of dollars in industry deals and attracting thousands of exhibitors and travel trade visitors.