Jamaica paid out $7.5M in crime stop rewards last year

In 2024, Crime Stop Jamaica received 867 tips, resulting in $7.5 million in rewards – $6I.3 million of which was paid under the Rewards for Guns Campaign.

This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) 2024 Economic and Social Survey, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 1).

The report further notes that law-enforcement operations resulted in the seizure of 53 illegal firearms and 1,395 rounds of ammunition.

“The initiative also resulted in the arrest of 55 persons, 21 of whom were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, and four persons arrested for murder. Additionally, $19.2 million worth of stolen/illegal property was recovered and $1.2 million worth of narcotics seized,” the document states.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,102 persons were arrested and charged by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), reflecting a 3.8 per cent increase compared to 12,627 in the previous year.

Of the 2,529 arrests for Category One crimes, individuals aged 25 to 29 accounted for the largest share –19.3 per cent.

Of the 5,129 persons reported as victims of major crimes, 3,542 (69.1 per cent) were male.

Category One crimes are those considered serious and are oftentimes coupled with acts of violence. They include murder, shooting, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, break-ins and larceny.